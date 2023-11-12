Claro Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 249,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 42,707 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXG opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.