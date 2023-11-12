Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

