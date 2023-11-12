Claro Advisors LLC Sells 835 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 677.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.50 per share, for a total transaction of 359,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,893,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately 147,067,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 863,256 shares of company stock worth $11,667,682 over the last three months.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BMEZ opened at 13.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.41. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 17.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

