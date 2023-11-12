Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Barclays by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 91,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 69,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BCS opened at $6.71 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.