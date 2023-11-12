CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

CNA opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at $199,770,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 174.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 233,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $5,712,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

