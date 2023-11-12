Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 94.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $211.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.53. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $215.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

