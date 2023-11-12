Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $458.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.77. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.27.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

