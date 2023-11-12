Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.0% in the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,701,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $444.87 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

