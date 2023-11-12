Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $239.32 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

