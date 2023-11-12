Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 420.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $288.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.79 and its 200 day moving average is $275.58. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

