Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,651,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.00 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.