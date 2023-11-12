Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,651,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.00 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.