Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

