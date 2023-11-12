Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up 1.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.25. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $113.18 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.