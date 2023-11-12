Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $343,170,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEFA opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

