Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 92 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,992 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in American Express by 27.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in American Express by 73.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 824,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $143,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 78.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

