Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.