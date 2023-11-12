Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on November 29th

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.96. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$53.18 and a twelve month high of C$82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.81.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.