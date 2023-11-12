Coin98 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.99 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $119.71 million and approximately $17.99 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003593 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000244 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,666,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

