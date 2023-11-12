Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 25,435 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.16% of Targa Resources worth $26,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 79.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 10,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Targa Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,524,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

