Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,897 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $244.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.52. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

