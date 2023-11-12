Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 97,919 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $34,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $88,736,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $59,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,199 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.