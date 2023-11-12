Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 41,355 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,355 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.18% of FirstEnergy worth $39,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4,805.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $35.30 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

