Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.16% of SBA Communications worth $39,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

