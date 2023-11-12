Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $51.06 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $101.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

