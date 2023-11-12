Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $62.25 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 155,092 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.16% of Williams Companies worth $62,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after buying an additional 930,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,040 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WMB opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

