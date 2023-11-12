Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 25,269 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of Atmos Energy worth $31,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,627,000 after buying an additional 912,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,630,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,023,000 after acquiring an additional 485,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $111.41 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

