Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,674 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

