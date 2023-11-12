Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 59,242 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.18% of Eversource Energy worth $45,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.