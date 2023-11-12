Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 60,096 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.16% of ONEOK worth $43,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.