Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 7,699 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 217.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.3% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 5,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABT opened at $93.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

