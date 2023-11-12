Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $197.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.92. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

