Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Oracle stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $309.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.