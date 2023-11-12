Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $291.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.57.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

