Comparing Lendway (LDWY) and Its Competitors

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lendway to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lendway and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway Competitors 229 477 627 18 2.32

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 84.15%. Given Lendway’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lendway has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.1% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lendway and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% 88.00% 61.31% Lendway Competitors -37.18% -128.75% -13.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lendway and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million $10.05 million 0.70 Lendway Competitors $1.19 billion $237.77 million 0.03

Lendway’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Lendway has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

