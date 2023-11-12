Comparing Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) & Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shimano and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 1 0 0 0 1.00 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 0 2 4 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Shimano has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 19.49% 16.26% 14.65% Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 7.05% 20.60% 1.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shimano and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.76 billion 2.84 $986.98 million $0.99 15.10 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $73.37 billion 0.74 $3.62 billion $3.91 10.19

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Shimano pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Shimano on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as financial market risks, data analytics, claims handling and underwriting, medical research, health market, capital management, as well as MIRA digital suite; and property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, remote inspection, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, as well as NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, cert2go, consulting for product development, prospective structured reinsurance, and Vahana AI for motor claims. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, bioenergy plant performance insurance, solar energy insurance, wind farm insurance, mining insurance, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, oil and gas companies insurance, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, data and location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

