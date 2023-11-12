Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Upgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC upgraded shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.00.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.67. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$27.20 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.0300312 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

(Get Free Report)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

