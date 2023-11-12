ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on December 1st

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
