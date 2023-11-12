ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on December 1st

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

