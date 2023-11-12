Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 2.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

