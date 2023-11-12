CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Up 67.1% in October

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the October 15th total of 951,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 839,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoreCivic

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,422.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $236,250. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.