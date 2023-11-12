Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock worth $9,664,938. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $577.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

