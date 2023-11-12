Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given New $4.60 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.60 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Shares of CRCT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,200,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 20,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,200,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,382,071 shares of company stock worth $12,109,530. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 154.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth $46,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

