Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

