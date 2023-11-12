Crypterium (CRPT) Market Cap Hits $3.83 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Crypterium has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $516,612.64 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,050,330 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

