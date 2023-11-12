CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

CRT.UN opened at C$13.52 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

