Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of CPIX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

