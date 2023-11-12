D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $122.70 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.74 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.