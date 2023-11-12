Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,726,000 after buying an additional 1,252,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $197.00 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

