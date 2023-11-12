Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 5.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of Datadog worth $158,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,664.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,539,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,242,538.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,905 shares of company stock worth $95,478,660. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.