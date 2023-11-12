dForce USD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.44 million and $1,543.68 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00203063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014559 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,044,130 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00385399 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,532.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.