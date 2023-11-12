Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. Diageo has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $47.47.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

